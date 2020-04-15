 

WATCH | Scientists turn the coronavirus structure into music - here's why and what it sounds like

2020-04-15 17:34

World Economic Forum

MIT scientists turned the coronavirus structure into music to help them better understand it.

A musical representation of spikes in the virus particles was created and is played by al-generated flutes, strings and bell chimes.

It reveals intricate details about how the virus latches onto cells, helping scientists better comprehend how the virus infects, and potentially helping them design treatments for  Covid-19.

If scientists can find other proteins with similar melody profiles to the virus, these proteins could be used to bind antibodies to the virus interfering with its ability to infect people.

The 110-minute track us free on SoundCloud.

