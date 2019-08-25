 

WATCH: Seven dead in midair collision in Mallorca

2019-08-25 19:39
Majorca, Spain (iStock)

Majorca, Spain (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Seven people including two children were killed in a midair collision between a helicopter and a light aircraft over Spain's Mallorca island on Sunday, authorities said.

The two aircraft crashed over the central town of Inca at 13:35, the regional Balearic Islands government said on its Twitter account.

Everyone aboard the two aircraft - two on the light plane and five on the helicopter - perished in the crash, a police spokesman said.

A couple and their two children were aboard the helicopter along with the pilot, the spokesman told AFP.

The helicopter was registered in Germany, "which doesn't necessarily mean the occupants were of this nationality," he said, stressing that an investigation into the victims' nationalities was still under way.

Police said the two aircraft crashed into a field.

Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands are popular with both Spanish and foreign tourists, especially in the summer season.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed condolences to the victims' families, and said in a tweet that he was "following the news from... Mallorca with concern."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mallorca  |  plane crashes
NEXT ON NEWS24X

White House backtracks after Trump said he had 'second thoughts' about escalating the China trade war, saying he regrets 'not raising the tariffs higher'

2019-08-25 18:13

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One winner takes it all! 2019-08-24 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 