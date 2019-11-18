WATCH | 'Several' killed in California backyard shooting

Several people were shot dead while watching a football game at a central California home on Sunday, police said.

Police were called to the scene after at least two people snuck into the backyard of a home in Fresno, around 320km north of Los Angeles, and opened fire.

"What we found were several individuals deceased in the backyard," said Fresno police spokesperson Bill Dooley.

WATCH | Teen behind latest US mass shooting that left three dead

Local media outlets reported that four people were killed. Police have not released a death toll but said nine people had been shot in the attack.

Dooley said police were looking for surveillance footage and witnesses to track the suspects.

