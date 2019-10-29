 

WATCH | Shark bites tourist's foot off in Australia

2019-10-29 11:58
Helicopter at the scene where a shark bit a man's foot off. (Screengrab via PA Media)

Helicopter at the scene where a shark bit a man's foot off. (Screengrab via PA Media)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An English tourist had his foot bitten off by a shark while another was bitten during the attack in the Whitsunday Islands near Australia's Great Barrier Reef on Tuesday, officials said.

In the latest in a string of shark attacks in the tourist area, a 28-year-old man's right foot was bitten off while a 22-year-old man suffered serious lacerations to his lower left leg, according to Mackay Base Hospital.

The pair were in a "serious but stable" condition in hospital after being airlifted from the resort town of Airlie Beach, an official told AFP.

They had been on a boat tour of the Whitsundays Islands when they were attacked while swimming in Hook Passage, according to the RACQ Central Queensland Rescue, which operated the helicopter flight.

They were "wrestling in the water" at the popular snorkelling spot when the attack occurred, an RACQ spokesperson told AFP.

"One of the patients was attacked first and the shark was believed to (have) come back" to attack the second, Queensland ambulance service operations manager Tracey Eastwick told reporters in Mackay.

Two foreign paramedics were on board the boat and provided initial first aid as the men were rushed back to the shore, Eastwick said.

In the past year there have been several reported shark attacks in waters around the Whitsundays, which had been considered safe for swimming.

A woman and child were believed to have been mauled by a shark in January, while a man died of his injuries and a 12-year-old girl lost a leg in two separate attacks last year.

Despite tens of millions of visits to the beach in Australia annually, shark attacks remain rare.

There were 27 shark attacks in the country's waters in 2018, according to data compiled by Sydney's Taronga Zoo.

Read more on:    australia  |  marine life
NEXT ON NEWS24X

TRICK OR TREAT | Donald and Melania Trump welcome kids to the White House

2019-10-29 10:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear testimony on Eskom, The New Age
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One player wins R370 000! 2019-10-28 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Help-desk Admin

Cape Town CBD
SAOTA
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

RETOUCH ASSISTANT

Western Cape
Isilumko Staffing (CPT)
R5 000.00 - R10 000.00 Per Month

Contract: Talent Learning Co-Ordinator

Western Cape
Ultimate Searching Consulting T/A Strike Holdings
R300 000.00 - R350 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 