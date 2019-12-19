 

WATCH: Shootout near security service office in Moscow

2019-12-19 19:44
Gunfire broke out in central Moscow near an office of the FSB security service on Thursday, with armed officers seen running through a busy shopping area, according to Russian media and footage on social media.

Several videos shot from different vantage points showed armed men running out of the office as gunfire rang out, with some reports saying there were casualties.

There has been no official comment about the incident.

Authorities have closed traffic on the Bolshaya Lubyanka street, the official Moscow traffic Twitter account said, without giving any reason.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said police have cordoned off the area of the incident and were not letting pedestrians pass, while three ambulances were going to the site.

The incident happened near the headquarters of the FSB security service, ahead of the Day of Security Service celebrated on December 20.

Read more on:    russia
