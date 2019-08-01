 

WATCH: Siberia is on fire, an area almost the size of Belgium is ravaged

2019-08-01 05:58

Russia has declared a state of emergency as wildfires rage across Siberia. The wildfires engulfed an area of forest almost the size of Belgium amid record high temperatures.

