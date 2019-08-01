WATCH: Siberia is on fire, an area almost the size of Belgium is ravaged

Russia has declared a state of emergency as wildfires rage across Siberia. The wildfires engulfed an area of forest almost the size of Belgium amid record high temperatures. More than two million hectares on fire in Siberia, with turndra on fire destryoing the permafrost. Most fires will not be extinguished, with major cities polluted by fumes https://t.co/riHUCXgD8q pic.twitter.com/dEkAGsHNRj— The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) July 26, 2019so... this is a situation with wildfires in siberia. we haven't seen sun for weeks. in the regions where the fires are happening officials refuse to acknowledge it. they say it's all under control. moscow does not care.#savesiberianforests pic.twitter.com/aFQAVM0jlb— nukatabe // PINNED (@teaguanyin) July 26, 2019#SaveSiberianForests please spread this hashtag, tell people about forest fires that have consumed the whole Siberia, Far East, Volga Shores, Ural Mountains region, Tatarstan, northern Kazakhstan, don't be silent! pic.twitter.com/hfeIVW7vq9— edgy goth kid™ | SAVE SIBERIA (@rhombedrum) July 26, 2019Siberia is on fire. This is not only Russia problem. It is also a problem for the whole world. It is foolish to believe that this won't affect our planet. @NBCNews @SkyNews @cnnbrk @cnni @FoxNewsSunday @BBCWorld @BBCBreaking #SaveSiberiaForests#SaveSiberianForests pic.twitter.com/VjArfK0zVo— Sol (@mr_foil) July 29, 2019