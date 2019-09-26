 

WATCH | Slip slidin' away: World's longest water chute unveiled

2019-09-26 05:22
One of the world's longest water slides was unveiled in Malaysia. (Sadiq Asyraf, AFP)

One of the world's longest water slides was unveiled in Malaysia. (Sadiq Asyraf, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

One of the world's longest water slides was unveiled in Malaysia on Wednesday, a kilometre-long chute that starts on a hilltop before twisting and turning through dense jungle and splashing into a pool.

The blue and yellow chute at the ESCAPE theme park runs for 1 111m and has been awarded the Guinness World Record for the longest water slide where riders use an inflatable tube.

It is three times longer than the previous record-holding slide in Germany.

The watercourse in northern Penang state starts on a hill, at a height of some 70m, with riders transported to the top by a specially constructed chairlift.

It takes four minutes to slide down the chute, which passes through a rainforest inhabited by exotic creatures, from birds to monkeys, before passing over a road and ending in the park.

"The idea of this water slide came about over frustration that most fun rides and water slides last merely a few seconds, and having the water slide start on a hilltop at a 70m elevation would make this ride last a good few minutes," said Sim Choo Kheng, boss of park operator Sim Leisure Group.

It is expected to open to the public next month.

Building the 488 piece slide was mostly done manually, without using heavy machinery, to avoid damaging the natural environment, the operator said.

China is home to an even bigger water slide, a 2 720m ride that winds down a hillside in Lishui. Guinness this month named it the world's longest mountain water slide.

Read more on:    malaysia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Trump-Ukraine memo: What it says, what we know and don't know

2019-09-25 21:46

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two Daily Lotto players win almost R200k jackpot 2019-09-25 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 