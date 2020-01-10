WATCH: Soleimani plotted 'large-scale attack' on US embassies, says Pompeo

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was planning an imminent "large-scale attack" on US embassies and other facilities when he was killed by a US drone strike, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"We don't know exactly which day it would've been executed but it was very clear, Qasem Soleimani himself was plotting a broad, large-scale attack against American interests and those attacks were imminent," Pompeo told reporters.

He said the US had "specific information" on threatened attacks "against American facilities, including American embassies, military bases, American facilities, throughout the region."