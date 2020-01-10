 

WATCH: Soleimani plotted 'large-scale attack' on US embassies, says Pompeo

2020-01-10 19:18
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AFP)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was planning an imminent "large-scale attack" on US embassies and other facilities when he was killed by a US drone strike, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"We don't know exactly which day it would've been executed but it was very clear, Qasem Soleimani himself was plotting a broad, large-scale attack against American interests and those attacks were imminent," Pompeo told reporters.

He said the US had "specific information" on threatened attacks "against American facilities, including American embassies, military bases, American facilities, throughout the region."

Read more on:    qasem soleimani  |  mike pompeo  |  us  |  iran
NEXT ON NEWS24X

At least 10 dead in SW Pakistan mosque bombing: police

24 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Residents of Jan Kempdorp near Kimberley have little hope in the ANC
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 19:01 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

Simon's Town 18:18 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Thursday 2020-01-09 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 