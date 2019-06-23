WATCH: SpaceX is sending living bits of human organs to space

It's not fair to use astronauts as guinea pigs.
Instead scientist are sending miniature human organs on chips to the International Space Station
(ISS).
SpaceX, founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk, sent four microchips
embedded with living human cells to the ISS. This strange payload was part of an experiment by the
Tissue Chips in Space Initiative.
The project is studying how the human body is affected by microgravity.
