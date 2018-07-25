 

WATCH: Swede's stunt to save Afghan from deportation goes viral

2018-07-25 22:38
Turkish Airlines Airbus. (Supplied)

Turkish Airlines Airbus. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A video taken by a Swedish student who filmed herself stopping the deportation of an Afghan asylum seeker onboard a plane has gone viral.

In a video streamed live on her Facebook account, Elin Ersson, who is reading sociology at Gothenburg University, is seen refusing to sit down and turning off her phone onboard a Turkish Airlines flight heading to Istanbul.

"A person is going to get deported to Afghanistan where there is war and he's going to get killed," the 21-year-old tells disgruntled crew members.

The incident took place on Monday, Swedish airport authorities said.

"I am not going to sit down until this person is off the plane," Ersson says as her cheeks turn red, adding "people are trying to take my phone away".

Her protest sparked complaints from some passengers. A man's voice with a British accent can be heard shouting "Sit down! We want to go sit down!"

"I'm very sorry that a man is going to die and you are more worried about missing your flight," she tells a Turkish airlines crew member who responds "yes, you're right".

Other passengers offered support.

Ersson said members of a football team at the back of the plane stood up. And another passenger is heard saying in Turkish "let him off the plane or we all will go".

'Not right to send people to hell'

A spokesperson at the Swedish Prison and Probation Service confirmed the pilot eventually decided that Ersson, the Afghan asylum seeker in his 50s and the escorts accompanying him had to leave the plane, thereby halting the planned deportation.

Ulf Mossberg told AFP on Wednesday that the pilot, who has a legal right to decide what happens on board the aircraft, "made the decision due to order and security".

Sweden has registered around 400 000 asylum applications since 2012 - with more than one in eight coming from Afghanistan, where the capital Kabul has recently been hit by a spate of deadly attacks.

But the Swedish Migration Agency still deems the nation safe enough for rejected asylum seekers to be sent back and the Afghan is likely to be deported at a later date.

"I'm trying to change my country's rules I don't like them. It's not right to send people to hell," Ersson said with tears running down her cheeks.

Her action was praised on social media.

"Humanity still exists! She made my morning" Samira Hamidi, a campaigner for Amnesty International tweeted on Wednesday.

"This is pure courage. I have a new hero," Tayab Ali, a London-based lawyer tweeted.


Read more on:    turkish airlines  |  sweden  |  immigrants

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Maybe she was calling our names while this was happening to her - grieving uncle
 

Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog

After spending a few hours playing in the ocean, Chris started noticing that his dog was having stomach issues. Within a day or two the Labrador became unresponsive and was rushed to the veterinarian...

 

Paws

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:21 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 25 2018-07-25 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 