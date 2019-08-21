WATCH | Sydney CBD march for 'black lives matter'

Armed with signs reading "Black lives matter" the group marched down George Street in Sydney, to the steps of the Supreme Court before arriving at NSW parliament on Wednesday afternoon chanting "They say accident, we say murder".

The protest brought together 13 families who have experienced the death of a family member in custody or in prison.

Many people held banners with photos of David Dungay who in December 2015 died in Sydney's Long Bay prison hospital after a struggle with guards in his cell.