Algerian 17-year-old Feuzi Zabaat came to the rescue of 2-year-old Dora Muhammed as she tumbled to the ground outside a building in Istanbul.

Turkey's private Demiroren News Agency (DHA) said the Syrian national fell on Thursday, June 20.

Dora's father, Yusuf Muhammed gave Zabaat 200 Turkish Lira ($35) as a reward for saving his daughter's life.

Dora was unharmed in the incident.

