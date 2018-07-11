WATCH: Thai cave boys - 17 days in darkness

What To Read Next

All 12 boys and their coach have been rescued from the cave. Watch the timeline of their ordeal.



A former military diver died after running out of oxygen while assisting in the rescue operation, which took a painstaking three days.

It included having to teach some of the boys how to swim. They had to navigate through submerged passageways and also had to climb up steep slopes.

A number of people and organisations were part of the rescue effort.

Rescuers worked under pressure as rains threatened to flood the cave where the boys and their coach were trapped.