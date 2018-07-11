 

WATCH: Thai cave boys - 17 days in darkness

All 12 boys and their coach have been rescued from the cave. Watch the timeline of their ordeal.

A former military diver died after running out of oxygen while assisting in the rescue operation, which took a painstaking three days.

It included having to teach some of the boys how to swim. They had to navigate through submerged passageways and also had to climb up steep slopes.

AS IT HAPPENED: Rescued boys to recover in isolation over 7 days

A number of people and organisations were part of the rescue effort.

Rescuers worked under pressure as rains threatened to flood the cave where the boys and their coach were trapped.

