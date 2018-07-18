 

WATCH: Thai football team speak to media for first time since cave rescue

2018-07-18 19:25

By now most people know something of their story.

While exploring a cave system in Thailand, 12 boys and their soccer coach became trapped by rising waters and it took 17 days for them all to be rescued in treacherous conditions that claimed one rescuer's life.

Speaking at a press conference, they shared details of the ordeal, along with some lighter moments - revealing their longing for a variety of foods such as frogs' legs, crispy pork, and chocolate spread on toast.

Read more about the press conference here: OVERVIEW: Rescued Thai cave boys ready to go home and eat 'crispy pork, frog legs'


OVERVIEW: Rescued Thai cave boys ready to go home and eat 'crispy pork, frog legs'

2018-07-18 14:30

