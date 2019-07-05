 

WATCH: The Playboy pictures that went to the Moon

2019-07-05 21:11

While Neil Armstrong and crew went down in history, few remember the Apollo 12 mission four months later.

Fewer still know the astronauts had naked ladies strapped to their wrists on the lunar landscape.

These fascinating images show the Playboy pin-ups a mischievous backup commander knew would ensure a warm welcome on the cold Moon.

The prank was carried out by David Scott, a reserve astronaut who would have taken the place of any crew who couldn't take part.

astronomy
