WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race

Ramping up his nationwide re-election effort after his acquittal in the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump on Sunday took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack in his presidential limousine.

More than 40 Americans infected with coronavirus on cruise ship: Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said on CBS Face the Nation that more than 40 Americans, who were quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner off Japan for two weeks, tested positive for coronavirus.

Former Justice Department officials call on Barr to resign

More than 1 100 former US Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the trial of a long-time adviser of President Donald Trump.

Rouhani: Iran will never hold talks with US 'under pressure'

Iran has said will never hold talks with the United States under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday (February 16), adding that Tehran's help was essential in establishing security in the Middle East.

'Europe has to develop an appetite for power,' says the EU's Borrell

European Union governments need to be willing to intervene in international crises or risk prolonging paralysis in their foreign policy, the EU's top diplomat said on February 16.



