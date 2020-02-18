WATCH the top world news videos for today

Hundreds of Americans flown home from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

More than 300 American cruise liner passengers, including 14 who tested positive for coronavirus, were flown home to military bases in the United States, after two weeks under quarantine off Japan.

Democratic rivals take aim at billionaire Bloomberg

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg unveiled new ads aimed at boosting his standing with black Americans as his primary rivals attacked his record on race and his free-wheeling political spending.

Morrison acknowledges unnecessary hardship faced by Chinese Australians due to coronavirus fears

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledges the hardship faced by Chinese Australians in places like Box Hill in Melbourne, where restaurants are half empty due to coronavirus fears.

Labour: Leadership candidates discuss the problems in their party

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy discuss what needs to change in the Labour Party on a TV debate. All three leadership candidates agreed there was not just one thing that has led to four successive election defeats.

Iraqi protesters clash with riot police in Baghdad's Al-Khilani Square

Iraqi protesters clash with riot police following an anti-government demonstration in the capital Baghdad's Al-Khilani Square.

