WATCH the top world news videos for today

Bloomberg to join debate stage as Dems eye Nevada

As the Democratic presidential candidates hit the debate stage in Nevada on Wednesday night, they'll be joined for the first time by billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who has until now managed to avoid face to face conflict with his rivals.

Passengers leave Japan virus ship after 14-day quarantine

Buses start transporting passengers who have tested negative for the new coronavirus as they begin leaving a cruise ship in Japan that has seen more than 500 cases of the potentially deadly disease.

Indian superfan pays tribute to Donald Trump

A Donald Trump superfan honours the American president with prayers ahead of his trip to India.

Trump cuts prison sentence for Blagojevich, pardons others

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of 63-year-old Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack Obama's vacated US Senate seat.

Prison watchdog protests 'culture of impunity'

Canada's prison watchdog is raising concerns about the safety, rights and human dignity of prisoners in Canada's federal corrections system, issues he says stem from a workplace culture in the Correctional Service of Canada.