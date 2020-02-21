WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump mocks Bloomberg, Dems over debates

Relishing in Democrats' jumbled primary in the wake of a fractious debate, President Donald Trump, at a rally in Colorado Springs, offered stinging criticism of his rivals as he sought to take advantage of the moment.

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Donald Trump's long-time friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of the US president.

Berliners form human chain at the Brandenburg Gate after Hanau shooting

Several hundred people take part in a human chain around the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest against the terrorist attack that killed nine people in bars in Hanau near Frankfurt.

One in eight Australians live in poverty

Australian Council of Social Service CEO Cassandra Goldie speaks to reporters in Sydney, saying over three million people in Australia are estimated to be living below the poverty line.

Tourists brave sub-zero temperatures for a night at Sweden's ice hotel

Nearly 200km above the Arctic Circle in northern Sweden, dozens of tourists come to visit an ice hotel, posing for photos next to frozen pillars and beds made from ice from a nearby river.

