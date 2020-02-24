WATCH the top world news videos for today

 

2020-02-24 07:27

Democratic rivals aim to slow Sanders' momentum

Democratic presidential contenders fanned out across the United States on Sunday to try to blunt Bernie Sanders' momentum after his dominant victory in Nevada solidified his front-runner status ahead of 15 key nominating contests in the next 10 days.

Protests in Chile hit Latin America's biggest music festival

Thousands of protesters armed with stones, sticks and Molotov cocktails clashed with police on Sunday as Latin America's biggest music festival opened, in the latest spurt of a four-month old wave of grassroots anger over economic inequality.

Sandstorm forces closure of airports on Spain's Canary Islands

Airports on Spain's Canary Islands were closed again on Sunday after a sandstorm hit the archipelago, airport authorities said.

Coronavirus update by Greg Hunt and Brendan Murphy

Australian health minister Greg Hunt and the Chief Medical Officer, Brendan Murphy brief the media about the latest figures surrounding the coronavirus across the world and in Australia.

'Flat earther' dies in rocket crash

A California man who said he wanted to fly to the edge of outer space to see if the world is round has died after his home-built rocket blasted off into the desert sky and plunged back to earth.

