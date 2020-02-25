 

WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-02-25 08:16

US health official: Covid-19 nears pandemic level

A US health official says the virus, which causes the Covid-19 illness, has infected more than 79 000 people globally, and caused more than 2 600 deaths, is nearing pandemic level.

India, US to sign defence deals worth $3bn - Donald Trump

India and the United States will sign two defence deals worth $3bn in Delhi on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said on Monday. The defence deals pertain to the sale of 24 MH-60R helicopters for the Indian Navy and six AH-64E Apache helicopters.

Ailing Iranians suffer as sanctions hit medical supplies

Iranians have been suffering from scarce medicine supplies even before the new coronavirus broke out in the central city of Qom and spread, claiming several lives and fostering panic amid a shortage of face masks.

MP fights back tears in Commons during plea over deaths linked to benefits issues

An MP fought back tears as she read out the names of people who have died after experiencing difficulties with the benefits system. Labour's Debbie Abrahams spent almost three minutes reading out more than 20 names of those affected.

Sao Clemente samba school launches second night of Rio carnival

Members of the Sao Clemente samba school perform during their last night of the Rio's Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, with dances, colourful costumes and eye-catching floats.

