These are the five pillars of Islam:

1. Shahada: The profession of faith, the phrase "there is no true Goad but Allah and Muhammad (pbuh) is his messenger", is at the heart of Islam.

2. Prayer: It should be carried out five times daily while facing Mecca.

3. Charity: Every Muslim, according to their means, is required to give part of their income to help those in need.

4. Fasting: During the 9th month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims must abstain from food, drink, and sexual intercourse from sunrise to sunset, for spiritual purification.

5. Pilgrimage: Each Muslim is required to make the pilgrimage to Mecca one in their lifetime, known as the Hajj, which takes place in the last month of the Islamic calendar.

