 

WATCH: These are the 5 pillars of Islam

2019-06-04 13:28

These are the five pillars of Islam:

1. Shahada: The profession of faith, the phrase "there is no true Goad but Allah and Muhammad (pbuh) is his messenger", is at the heart of Islam.

2. Prayer: It should be carried out five times daily while facing Mecca.

3. Charity: Every Muslim, according to their means, is required to give part of their income to help those in need.

4. Fasting: During the 9th month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims must abstain from food, drink, and sexual intercourse from sunrise to sunset, for spiritual purification.

5. Pilgrimage: Each Muslim is required to make the pilgrimage to Mecca one in their lifetime, known as the Hajj, which takes place in the last month of the Islamic calendar.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    religion
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Silence and security in Beijing on Tiananmen 30th anniversary

2019-06-04 12:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R500 000 in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2019-06-03 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 