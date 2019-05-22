 

WATCH: This French bulldog's incredible football skills rival Messi's footwork

2019-05-22 13:39

Nici de Wet

French Bulldog. (Photo: Twitter/@@RMcGreevy1301)

French Bulldog. (Photo: Twitter/@@RMcGreevy1301)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

This guy's got skills – and he just happens to have four legs and a tail too!

Meet "Messi" the French bulldog whose football skills have gained him fame in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

Don't believe us? Take a look at this video of the pooch – real name Cookie – who swooped in on a football game and stole the ball and the limelight!

Bystander Ronan McGreevy caught the mutt's dribbling skills as he ducked and dived through defenders' legs on camera – and it appears he totally understands the basics of the game!

Social media erupted with support for him. "The whole team is built around that dog. Without him they are nothing," wrote one Twitter user, echoing the sentiment of many.

Lionel Messi look out!

Watch the video here: 

Source: Daily Mail, Twitter

Read more on:    ireland  |  good news  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3-year-old girl accidentally run over by dad's car

2019-05-22 14:05

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 