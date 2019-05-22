WATCH: This French bulldog's incredible football skills rival Messi's footwork

This guy's got skills – and he just happens to have four legs and a tail too!

Meet "Messi" the French bulldog whose football skills have gained him fame in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

Don't believe us? Take a look at this video of the pooch – real name Cookie – who swooped in on a football game and stole the ball and the limelight!

Bystander Ronan McGreevy caught the mutt's dribbling skills as he ducked and dived through defenders' legs on camera – and it appears he totally understands the basics of the game!

Social media erupted with support for him. "The whole team is built around that dog. Without him they are nothing," wrote one Twitter user, echoing the sentiment of many.

Lionel Messi look out!

Watch the video here:

Source: Daily Mail, Twitter