What To Read Next

Two chess masters are locked in a seemingly neverending spiral of tied games - 10 so far - at the World Chess Championships.

It's the longest streak of draws to ever hit the league's 132-year history.

Whatever the eventual outcome, both end up winners as they will split the $1.2 (around R16.6m) prize 60:40.

ALSO WATCH BELOW: World's fastest pianist performs in Turkey