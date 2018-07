What To Read Next

British police have arrested three more suspects in connection with an apparent acid attack on a 3-year-old boy who suffered severe burns.

Three men, ages 22, 25 and 26, are being questioned in London on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The attack happened at a shopping centre on Saturday afternoon in the western English city of Worcester. Police said the boy was deliberately targeted.

