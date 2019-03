New Zealand falls silent to honour the 50 killed in Christchurch terror attack

Thousands of people form a "human chain of love" around the Kilbirnie Mosque in Wellington and stand in silence to show their solidarity with the Muslim community as they attend their afternoon prayers. A two-minute silence was observed.

Police cordon off China chemical plant blast site

Police cordon off a chemical plant in eastern China where a huge explosion happened on Thursday, killing at least 44 people, making it one of the country's worst industrial accidents in recent years.

Universities oppose Trump order on campus speech

The University of California and other American colleges say they're opposed to an executive order by President Donald Trump that requires universities to protect free speech on their campuses or risk losing federal research funding.

Dozens killed as ferry sinks in north Iraq

Emergency teams, security forces and civilians rush to the park where a ferry packed with families sank on the Tigris river in Mosul, leaving more than 70 people dead in Iraq's worst accident in years.

Red Bull wingsuit stars light up supermoon sky

The Red Bull Air Force aerial display team lit up the Los Angeles night sky shooting sparks behind them on the night of the supermoon.