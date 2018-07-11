 

WATCH: Top 5 World News today, 11 July

2018-07-11 06:17

Thai cave boys: Seventeen days in darkness

How an audacious search and rescue mission saved 12 Thai boys and their football coach.

Trump: Putin summit 'easiest' part of Europe tour

US President Trump said on Tuesday that compared to his meetings with NATO leaders and a visit to the UK this week, his coming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin may be the 'easiest of all'.

Tear gas fired at French football fans

Crowds in Paris became rowdy during celebrations of France's World Cup victory against Belgium.

Illegal ivory trade seen booming in the EU

In spite of a ban, illegal ivory trading is still flourishing in the European Union, as traders use a loophole allowing for the exchange of antique pieces.

Top 10 Most Dangerous Volcanic Eruptions Caught on Camera

These volcanic eruptions had a huge impact on human life.

Read more on:    poaching  |  thailand cave rescue

Abe visiting flood-hit western Japan as deaths reach 176

2018-07-11 06:14

