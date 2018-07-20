WATCH: Top 5 world news video today

1. Days after Helsinki summit, Russia shows off Putin's 'super weapons'
Russia on Thursday broadcast a series of videos showing the testing and operation of a new generation of nuclear and conventional weapons, days after Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed how to avoid an arms race.
2. Israel adopts divisive Jewish nation-state law
Israel passed a law on Thursday to declare that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the country, something members of the Arab minority called racist and verging on apartheid.
3. Iron Man' suit on sale in London
If you've ever wanted to become Iron Man, now is your chance. A jet suit is available for purchase in London and costs $450 000.
4. Arrest footage released of man found guilty of plotting to kill UK Prime Minister
Police have released footage of Islamic State terrorist Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, who plotted to kill Prime Minister Theresa May, being arrested on November 28 2017.
5. Marion County officer endures slowest police chase ever
MCSO Deputy Bryan Bowman endures the slowest police chase ever in Marion County, Indiana.