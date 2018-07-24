 

WATCH: Top 5 world news video today

2018-07-24 05:43

1. Toronto police chief: No 'magic pill' to address gun violence

Toronto's police chief is calling on the public to assist with any information on Sunday's shooting that left three people dead and 13 others injured. Mark Saunders says it will take time to address gun violence in the city.

2. Residents flee forest fire near Athens

Residents fled their homes as a swift-moving fire blazed through a mountainous pine forest west of Athens and churned out smoke that turned the sky orange over the Greek capital.

3. Polish man becomes first person to ski down from K2 summit

Polish ski mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel becomes the first man to ski down from the summit of K2, the world's second highest mountain

4. Man shot dead in Florida parking row

A man who shot and killed another man in Florida after an argument over a parking space was not arrested or charged, police say, because of the state's "stand your ground" law.

5. Shocking footage: British police officer accused of car attack acted like a bully

A police officer acted like a "bully in uniform" after sawing through a suspect's car windscreen, a court has heard.

Read more on:    world news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hundreds of rescuers still stuck in south Syria after evacuation

2018-07-24 05:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Body of 5-year-old killed in Belville fire carried away from apartment building
 

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches

We’ve listed our favourite dog Snaps that are bound to have you laughing out loud or, in the very least, brighten up your day.

 

Paws

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Riversdale 06:57 AM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 06:56 AM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 