WATCH: Top 5 world news video today

1. Toronto police chief: No 'magic pill' to address gun violence

Toronto's police chief is calling on the public to assist with any information on Sunday's shooting that left three people dead and 13 others injured. Mark Saunders says it will take time to address gun violence in the city.

2. Residents flee forest fire near Athens

Residents fled their homes as a swift-moving fire blazed through a mountainous pine forest west of Athens and churned out smoke that turned the sky orange over the Greek capital.

3. Polish man becomes first person to ski down from K2 summit

Polish ski mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel becomes the first man to ski down from the summit of K2, the world's second highest mountain

4. Man shot dead in Florida parking row

A man who shot and killed another man in Florida after an argument over a parking space was not arrested or charged, police say, because of the state's "stand your ground" law.

5. Shocking footage: British police officer accused of car attack acted like a bully

A police officer acted like a "bully in uniform" after sawing through a suspect's car windscreen, a court has heard.