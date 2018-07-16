WATCH: Top 5 world news videos for today, July 16

1. Chicago police release bodycam video of shooting

Chicago police on Sunday released body camera footage of officers shooting dead a black man as he reached for his concealed handgun, hoping to quell two days of violent and peaceful protests that had branded the incident a case of police brutality.

2. Trump arrives in Helsinki for Putin summit amidst protests



US President Donald Trump has arrived in Helsinki for a summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, amid protests in the Finnish capital. Protesters called on the two leaders to respect human rights and to ban nuclear weapons.

3. World Cup 2018: Triumph and tears



Paris erupts into celebration as Zagreb weeps, after France beats Croatia in the World Cup final.

4. Russian punk band 'Pussy Riot' invaded pitch during World Cup final



The World Cup final between France and Croatia in Moscow was briefly interrupted on Sunday when three intruders affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch before being hauled off by stewards.

5. CCTV: Attackers threw device at home of Gerry Adams from moving car



An explosive device thrown at the home of former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams was hurled from a moving car, CCTV footage of the incident has revealed. A short clip obtained by the Press Association and RTE on Sunday shows a car passing.



