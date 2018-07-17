 

WATCH: Top 5 world news videos today

2018-07-17 05:36

Watch the top 5 news videos from around the world for today, July 17 2018.

1. Trump defends Russia over US election meddling

U.S. President Donald Trump emerged from a meeting with Vladimir Putin on Monday saying he saw no reason to believe Russia had hacked the 2016 US presidential election, and the Russian leader "was extremely strong and powerful" in denying it.

2. Nearly 300 crocodiles killed in revenge attack

After a crocodile at a breeding farm killed a man in Indonesia, a nearby village took matters into its own hands and slaughtered nearly 300 crocodiles in a revenge attack

3. The boys turning cassavas into electricity

Ghanaian brothers James and Kwesi Ansah use the root vegetables to power radios and mobile phones.

4. Paper cranes of hope for Thai cave rescue

Classmates of rescued teenager Adul folded 1 000 paper cranes as they prayed for his safe return.

5. Jet skiers help rescue elderly UK man left clinging to buoy

Two jet skiers help save an elderly man clinging to a buoy off the English south coast. The casualty was spotted by the men 200 metres off the coast of Sandbanks beach. Poole lifeboat volunteers are on the scene in eight minutes after the call is made.

