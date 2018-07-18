 

WATCH: Top 5 world news videos today

2018-07-18 05:44

1. Trump does about-face on Russian meddling after outcry

US President Donald Trump abruptly reversed his statements a day earlier at a summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, telling reporters at the White House he does believe Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

2. Obama warns against 'strongman politics' in speech after Trump news conference

Former US president Barack Obama took aim at "strongman politics" in his highest-profile speech since leaving office, urging people around the world to respect human rights and other values now under threat. He was making an address to mark the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth.

3. Was Mandela a hero or a 'sell-out'?

The BBC asked young South Africans for their views on anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela.

4. Should artists get paid for Fortnite dances?

Chance the Rapper is calling on the creators of the video game Fortnite to make sure artists are compensated for their dance moves.

5. Garden gnome theft goes wrong

A two-foot garden gnome was stolen in Kettering and police officers have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Read more on:    world news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Prosecutors: Russian hackers exploit US cyber vulnerability

2018-07-18 05:15

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Empowerment workshop brings out the Mandela in Cape Town youth
 

Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem

Kim Kardashian is known for her over-the-top lifestyle and crazy spending habits. This may be a little extreme though…

 

Paws

10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 17 2018-07-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 