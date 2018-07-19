WATCH: Top 5 world news videos today

What To Read Next

1. Trump says Russia is no longer targeting US

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he does not believe Russia is still targeting the United States, contradicting US intelligence assessments that Moscow was continuing its attempts to meddle in American elections.

2. Thai football team speak to media for first time since cave rescue

Members of a Thai youth football team, who were trapped in a flooded cave for more than a week, held a news conference on July 18, before they returned home. The news conference, held in a government building in Chiang Rai, was the boys' first opportunity to speak directly to the media.

3. Google domination at core of new antitrust fine

The European Union is poised to strike Google with a record-breaking $2.8 billion antitrust fine over its Android mobile operating system.

4. Acid attack exercise helps train staff to react

A training event at a London nightclub, delivered by the emergency services, gives a real-time simulation of how staff should react to an acid attack.

5. Preview of a Nova Scotia cannabis shop within a liquor store

The head of the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. says selling cannabis and alcohol under one roof will pose some unique challenges. Bret Mitchell gave a glimpse on Wednesday into one of the province's coming cannabis stores.