 

WATCH: Top 5 world news videos today

2018-07-19 05:39

1. Trump says Russia is no longer targeting US

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he does not believe Russia is still targeting the United States, contradicting US intelligence assessments that Moscow was continuing its attempts to meddle in American elections.

2. Thai football team speak to media for first time since cave rescue

Members of a Thai youth football team, who were trapped in a flooded cave for more than a week, held a news conference on July 18, before they returned home. The news conference, held in a government building in Chiang Rai, was the boys' first opportunity to speak directly to the media.

3. Google domination at core of new antitrust fine

The European Union is poised to strike Google with a record-breaking $2.8 billion antitrust fine over its Android mobile operating system.

4. Acid attack exercise helps train staff to react

A training event at a London nightclub, delivered by the emergency services, gives a real-time simulation of how staff should react to an acid attack.

5. Preview of a Nova Scotia cannabis shop within a liquor store

The head of the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. says selling cannabis and alcohol under one roof will pose some unique challenges. Bret Mitchell gave a glimpse on Wednesday into one of the province's coming cannabis stores.

Read more on:    world news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump again praises Putin summit as 'success' despite uproar

2018-07-19 05:14

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SANParks kicks off 100-day celebration of Madiba’s legacy
 

Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!

South African tennis player and 2018 Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson has a large pool of loyal fans but among the most noticeable is his adorable dog Lady Kady – who even has her own instagram account.

 

Paws

Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 18 2018-07-18 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 