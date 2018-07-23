WATCH: Top 5 world news videos today

1. Syrian 'White Helmets' evacuated to Jordan

A group of Syrian 'White Helmet' rescue workers has been evacuated to Jordan. They're among 800 people the kingdom is allowing in temporarily before they're settled in Western countries. Israeli officials said they helped facilitate the mission because there was an "immediate threat to their lives and families".

2. Coats says no disrespect intended toward Trump

US director of intelligence Dan Coats said on Saturday he in no way meant to be disrespectful toward President Donald Trump with what he called his "awkward response" to news of a second planned Trump summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

3. 1.6 tonnes of cocaine seized from boat

Two men have appeared in court after 1.6 tonnes of cocaine was seized from a boat in the English Channel. Dutch nationals Maarten Peter Pieterse, 59, and Emile Adriaan Jeroen Schoemaker, 44, faced the Bristol Magistrate's Court where they were each accused of a drug importation offence.

4. Tokyo Olympics 2022 mascots unveiled

The mascots for the 2022 Olympic Games are unveiled in Tokyo. The blue mascot for the Olympics is called Miraitowa, while the pink Paralympics mascot is named Someity.

5. New photo marks Prince George's fifth birthday: His memorable moments

As Prince George turns five, we take a look back at his memorable moments.



