WATCH: Top 5 world news videos today

1. Syrian 'White Helmets' evacuated to Jordan
A group of Syrian 'White Helmet' rescue workers has been
evacuated to Jordan. They're among 800 people the kingdom is allowing in
temporarily before they're settled in Western countries. Israeli officials said
they helped facilitate the mission because there was an "immediate threat
to their lives and families".
2. Coats says no disrespect intended toward Trump
US director of intelligence Dan Coats said on Saturday he in
no way meant to be disrespectful toward President Donald Trump with what he called
his "awkward response" to news of a second planned Trump summit with
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
3. 1.6 tonnes of cocaine seized from boat
Two men have appeared in court after 1.6 tonnes of cocaine
was seized from a boat in the English Channel. Dutch nationals Maarten Peter
Pieterse, 59, and Emile Adriaan Jeroen Schoemaker, 44, faced the Bristol
Magistrate's Court where they were each accused of a drug importation offence.
4. Tokyo Olympics 2022 mascots unveiled
The mascots for the 2022 Olympic Games are unveiled in
Tokyo. The blue mascot for the Olympics is called Miraitowa, while the pink
Paralympics mascot is named Someity.
5. New photo marks Prince George's fifth birthday: His
memorable moments
As Prince George turns five, we take a look back at his
memorable moments.