WATCH: Top 5 world news videos today

1. Greece wildfires: 74 confirmed dead

The death toll from forest fires that raged through seaside resorts near the Greek capital has increased to 74.

2. Hundreds missing in Laos dam collapse

Hundreds of people are missing and several are feared dead after a dam under construction in Laos collapsed on Monday evening.

3. Thai boys shave their heads to be monks

The rescued Thai footballers shave their heads in a Buddhist ceremony to ordain them as monks.

4. Police offer drink-drivers device to stop vehicle from starting

Police are to offer drink-drivers new devices which will breath-test them before their car starts in a first for the UK. Durham Police will pilot the scheme to fit alcohol "interlocks", which mean the vehicle will be immobilised if the driver is over the limit.