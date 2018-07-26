WATCH: Top 5 world news videos today

Underground lake found on Mars
Scientists say they've spotted what appears to be a sizeable
salt-laden lake under ice on the southern polar plain of Mars, raising the
possibility of life on the Red Planet.
Trump postpones second Putin summit
US President Donald Trump will postpone a second meeting
with Russian President Vladimir Putin until next year after the federal probe
into Russian election meddling is over, national security adviser John Bolton
said on Wednesday.
Ex-Trump lawyer releases secret recording
President Trump was on the defensive Wednesday, slamming his
onetime personal attorney Michael Cohen, who released a secret audio recording
that appears to show that then-candidate Trump knew about paying hush money to
a former Playboy model.
Irishman on honeymoon dies in Greece wildfires
An Irishman has died while on honeymoon after becoming
caught up in wildfires that have swept across Greece. Newly married Brian
O'Callaghan-Westropp became separated from his wife Zoe Holohan as they tried
to escape the fires in the coastal town of Mati.
Kitesurfer catches freak gust of wind during Fuerteventura
World Cup
Airton Cozzolino achieves personal best with impressive 19
second flight.