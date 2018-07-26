 

WATCH: Top 5 world news videos today

2018-07-26 05:35


Underground lake found on Mars

Scientists say they've spotted what appears to be a sizeable salt-laden lake under ice on the southern polar plain of Mars, raising the possibility of life on the Red Planet.

Trump postpones second Putin summit

US President Donald Trump will postpone a second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin until next year after the federal probe into Russian election meddling is over, national security adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday.

Ex-Trump lawyer releases secret recording

President Trump was on the defensive Wednesday, slamming his onetime personal attorney Michael Cohen, who released a secret audio recording that appears to show that then-candidate Trump knew about paying hush money to a former Playboy model.

Irishman on honeymoon dies in Greece wildfires

An Irishman has died while on honeymoon after becoming caught up in wildfires that have swept across Greece. Newly married Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp became separated from his wife Zoe Holohan as they tried to escape the fires in the coastal town of Mati.

Kitesurfer catches freak gust of wind during Fuerteventura World Cup

Airton Cozzolino achieves personal best with impressive 19 second flight.


