 

WATCH: Top 5 world news videos today

2018-07-27 05:39

 

1. Imran Khan claims victory in Pakistan's general elections

Several major parties in Pakistan say the elections have been rigged in favour of Imran Khan.

2. Drone video shows extent of Greek wildfire devastation

Drone footage released on Thursday shows the extent of damage caused by a wildfire that killed at least 81 people in the coastal areas of Mati and Penteli.

3. Taxi passenger left unconscious in the street by driver

CCTV shows an incident on Fenchurch Place where a man is pulled from a taxi by the driver. He hit his head as he was dragged by his feet from the vehicle and was left injured in the middle of the road.

4. World's Best Beach Awards: 'Wow Beaches' Winners

These are the winners of the 'wow beach' category of the world's best beach awards.

5. UK heatwave: How quickly are our ice creams melting?

We look at how quickly a classic ice cream takes to melt in the UK heatwave, as temperatures reach a sizzling 35C.

 


Read more on:    world news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former Trump aide Omarosa has 'explosive' book coming

2018-07-27 05:22

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Maybe she was calling our names while this was happening to her - grieving uncle
 

Why do dogs eat grass?

All of us have seen our dogs happily grazing in our gardens, especially enjoying the uncut long grass on the edges.

 

Paws

Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog
Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 25 2018-07-25 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 