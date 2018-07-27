WATCH: Top 5 world news videos today

What To Read Next

1. Imran Khan claims victory in Pakistan's general elections

Several major parties in Pakistan say the elections have been rigged in favour of Imran Khan.

2. Drone video shows extent of Greek wildfire devastation



Drone footage released on Thursday shows the extent of damage caused by a wildfire that killed at least 81 people in the coastal areas of Mati and Penteli.

3. Taxi passenger left unconscious in the street by driver



CCTV shows an incident on Fenchurch Place where a man is pulled from a taxi by the driver. He hit his head as he was dragged by his feet from the vehicle and was left injured in the middle of the road.

4. World's Best Beach Awards: 'Wow Beaches' Winners



These are the winners of the 'wow beach' category of the world's best beach awards.

5. UK heatwave: How quickly are our ice creams melting?



We look at how quickly a classic ice cream takes to melt in the UK heatwave, as temperatures reach a sizzling 35C.





