1. Trump accuses China of 2018 election meddling

US President Donald Trump accused China of seeking to meddle in the November 6 US congressional elections on Wednesday, saying Beijing did not want his Republican Party to do well because of his pugnacious stance on trade.

2. France's Macron battles a slump in popularity

France's Emmanuel Macron sees his popularity collapse amid a scandal over his bodyguard and a reputation as a "president of the rich".

3. Kavanaugh facing third claim of sexual misconduct

Pressure is mounting on US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as a third woman levelled accusations of sexual assault on Wednesday. Lawyer Michael Avenattti said on Twitter he submitted a sworn statement from the woman to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

4. The pope defends his deal with Beijing

Pope Francis spoke to reporters for the first time about a controversial deal with China, which some critics are calling a "sell-out" to the Chinese government.

5. New Delhi building collapse kills multiple people, including children

A three-storey building, said to be in a dilapidated condition, collapsed in the Indian capital New Delhi on Wednesday morning after a tree fell on it.