1. UK poisoning suspect named as Russian colonel

One of the two men charged with trying to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in England has been named as a decorated Russian colonel by British media.

2. Ford accuses, Kavanaugh denies in stormy Senate hearing

A woman who has accused US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in 1982 testified at a high-stakes Senate hearing on Thursday that could determine whether he is confirmed or rejected for the nation’s top court.

3. Dutch police arrest seven and say they have foiled extremist attack

Dutch police have arrested seven men who are suspected of plotting a large-scale extremist attack in the Netherlands that prosecutors say they think has been foiled.

4. China-US tensions rise as US alleges election 'interference'

China has given a sharp retort to US president Donald Trump's accusation that Beijing is 'attempting to interfere' in November's US mid-term elections.

5. Uber drivers strike in Madrid

Thousands of Uber and Cabify drivers brought traffic to a stand-still on an avenue in Madrid as they protested government plans to pass a law that will regulate licences for ride-hailing services.