What To Read Next

Florida Panhandle boarding up for hurricane Michael

Residents in Panama City, Florida are boarding up coastal properties and say they're 'a little nervous' as Hurricane Michael approaches with increased intensity.

Gulf of Mexico oil platforms evacuated

Energy companies halted nearly a fifth of Gulf of Mexico oil production as Hurricane Michael intensifies, but Mizuho's Bob Yawger says it won't hurt them as much.







U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley resigns

One of the most prominent members of the Trump administration, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has resigned on Tuesday. Chris Dignam has more.

Kim Jong-un invites the Pope to Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has invited Pope Francis to become the first pontiff to visit the state. The invitation will be delivered by the South Korean president.







All things new from Google