1. Donald Trump: 'Certainly looks' like Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

President Donald Trump has said it "certainly looks" as though Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead, and he threatened "very severe" consequences if the Saudis are found to have murdered him.

2. French Riviera closes its beaches due to oil spill Authorities are cleaning up black pellets of oil from the beaches of the French Riviera after two ships collided off the island of Corsica causing a fuel tank to leak into the sea.

3. Facebook sets up "war room" to take down fake news

Facebook launched a unit called "war room" to combat disinformation and fake accounts ahead of midterms.

4. Crimean gunman seen buying shotgun shells on CCTV

The 18-year-old student who carried out a mass shooting in Crimea was captured on CCTV buying up to 150 shotgun shells four days earlier, according to Russian media. At least 21 people were killed, including the gunman.

5. Banksy reveals shredding stunt didn't go to plan

The artist Banksy has released a behind-the-scenes video explaining that his recent auction stunt didn't quite go to plan. His famous work ''Girl with Balloon'' self-destructed after being sold at London's Sotheby's, thanks to an in-built shredder.