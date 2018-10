1. Saudi minister calls Khashoggi killing 'a mistake'

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister gave an interview to Fox News on Sunday, insisting that the kingdom was investigating the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside its consulate in Turkey and denying the nation's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was connected to the killing.

2. Trump will exit Cold War-era nuclear treaty

US President Donald Trump said Washington will exit a Cold-War era treaty that eliminated a class of nuclear weapons due to Russian violations, triggering a warning of retaliatory measures from Moscow.

3. Taiwan train crash deadliest in decades

At least 18 people are dead and 175 injured after a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan on Sunday in the island's worst rail disaster in more than three decades.

4. Lioness kills father of her cubs at Indianapolis Zoo

One African lion killed another one at the Indianapolis Zoo in an attack not fully understood by staff. In a statement, the zoo said staff were alerted to an unusual amount roaring from the lion pen on Monday last week.

5. Ryanair criticised for failing to remove racist passenger from flight

Ryanair has sparked outrage after apparently failing to remove a passenger from a plane after he launched a racist tirade against the woman in the seat next to him.