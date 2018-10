People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Jacquelyn Martin, AP)

1. Western outrage deepens over Khashoggi death

Five Turkish employees of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul are giving statements as witnesses under an investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish broadcaster NTV said on Monday.

2. Elderly Ryanair racist abuse victim 'in shock'

