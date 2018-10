What To Read Next

1. Fears of nuclear arms race as US and Russia meet

US National Security Adviser John Bolton meets President Putin in Moscow, amid fears of a new US-Russia atomic arms race.

2. Turkish President Erdogan calls Khashoggi's death a 'brutal murder'



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the killing of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was 'planned' and a 'brutal murder' while addressing his AK Party parliamentary group. He says there are still many questions that Saudi Arabia needs to answer.

3. Handcuffed woman steals police car in Oklahoma, US



Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have released body-cam footage that shows a woman in handcuffs stealing a police car. According to reports, the incident occurred earlier this year, and the woman was arrested following a police pursuit.

4. Uber to make London its first all-electric city



Uber aims to make London its first all-electric city, with a target date of 2025. And it's going to charge riders in the city to help drivers fund the cost of buying new vehicles.

5. Harry and Meghan's royal Pacific tour: Day eight highlights



A look at the best moments from day eight of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Pacific tour as they arrived in Fiji.