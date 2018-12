1. Trump defends hush money as Cohen faces prison

Donald Trump on Monday defended hush money payments reported by his former lawyer, responding a day after Democratic lawmakers said the US president could face impeachment and jail time if the transactions are proven to violate campaign finance law.

2. Facing defeat, UK's May postpones key Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May abruptly decided on Monday to delay a key parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal after repeated warnings she faced a rout. Now Britain's plan to withdraw from the EU is, once again, anything but certain.

3. US top court, Kavanaugh side with Planned Parenthood

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected appeals by Louisiana and Kansas seeking to end their public funding to women's healthcare and abortion provider Planned Parenthood through the Medicaid programme.

4. Macron offers concessions amid violent Paris protests

French President Emmanuel Macron offered concessions in a bid to quell chaotic protests that have gripped Paris in recent weeks - but also condemned violence and vowed he would not make any U-turns.

5. Protesters disrupt US-sponsored fossil fuel event at climate talks

A US-sponsored event promoting fossil fuels on the sidelines of UN climate change talks was disrupted by protesters in Katowice, Poland on Monday.