Manhunt underway after three killed in shooting near Strasbourg Christmas market

A large-scale manhunt is under way for a suspected extremist who killed three near a Christmas market in Strasbourg. Authorities in France have launched a terror investigation into the shooting.

Trump threatens shutdown in raucous meeting

Congressional Democratic leaders met with US President Trump in the Oval Office to discuss border security, and the conversation quickly turned into an extraordinary ten-minute argument in front of cameras.

Huawei executive granted bail

A Canadian court on Tuesday granted bail to a top executive of Huawei Technologies while she awaits a hearing for extradition to the United States, a move that could help placate Chinese officials angered by her arrest.

Canadian's arrest in China being taken 'very seriously': Trudeau

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the government is "deeply concerned" about the arrest of a former Canadian diplomat in China. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in Tuesday on Michael Kovrig's detention.

25 Years Since Hubble's 'Eyesight' Was Fixed: A Gallery Of Service Missions

25 years ago this month (Dec 18), The Hubble Space Telescope had seriously blurred vision.