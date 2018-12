French police hunting Strasbourg attacker kill man in shootout

A suspect has been killed in a Strasbourg shootout with French police searching for the alleged gunman who killed three people near a Christmas market on Tuesday.

Virgin Galactic celebrates as tourism rocket ship reaches space

Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic has successfully launched a tourism rocket plane into space for the first time.

US Senate rebukes Saudi Arabia - and Trump

The US Senate delivered a rare double rebuke to President Trump on Saudi Arabia, voting to end U.S. military support for the war in Yemen and blame the Saudi crown prince for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Ankara train crash leaves at least nine dead

At least nine people were killed and nearly 50 injured after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in the Turkish capital Ankara.

This business lets you preserve tattoos of deceased loved ones

Cleveland father-son duo Michael and Kyle Sherwood make a living by preserving and framing tattoos of the deceased for their families to cherish after their demise, in their 'Save My Ink Forever' business.