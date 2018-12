1. White House steps back from shutdown threat

The White House said on Tuesday it has found a way to build President Donald Trump's promised border wall without new funding from Congress, but the plan is hitting a wall of its own with Democrats rejecting it.

2. Football: Manchester United fans react after Mourinho axed

Manchester United fans react outside Old Trafford Stadium after the club announced that manager Jose Mourinho has "left the club with immediate effect".

3. Judge blasts Trump ex-adviser Flynn, delays sentencing in Russia probe

A federal judge on Tuesday delayed the sentencing of Michael Flynn - the president's former national security adviser - who pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI.

4. Scenes of devastation in Brazil after fire burns down 600 homes

Scenes of devastation in Manaus after a huge fire destroyed 600 wooden homes built on stilts next to a river in Brazil's Amazon region, decimating a poor area of the city, but causing no deaths.

5. A League of Her Own: Remembering Penny Marshall

Penny Marshall, who played endearing beer factory worker Laverne in the ABC sitcom 'Laverne & Shirley' before becoming a pioneering film director with hits including 'Big' and 'A League of Their Own,' has died at the age of 75.