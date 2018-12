1. Trump starts withdrawing US forces from Syria

US President Donald Trump has begun withdrawing US troops from Syria, declaring on Wednesday they have succeeded in their mission to defeat the Islamic State (ISIS) group and were no longer needed in the country.



2. Bustling Ugandan border town on high alert for Ebola

At the Mpondwe border, those arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo wash their hands and shoes in chlorinated water and have their temperature taken for signs of fever before they are permitted to cross into Uganda.



3. House of Commons embroiled in yet another sexism debate

Sexism from Corbyn, or a Tory conspiracy?



4. CCTV: Drink-drive motorist drove wrong way along M4

A motorist had almost four times the legal limit of alcohol in his breath when he drove the wrong way along the M4.



5. Scientists create 3D-printed hand that can play Jingle Bells

Scientists at Cambridge University have developed a 3D-printed robotic hand which can play simple musical phrases like Jingle Bells on the piano by just moving its wrist.