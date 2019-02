1. Aerial images of frozen Lake Michigan on Chicago's coastline

Aerial images of a frozen Lake Michigan on Chicago’s coastline taken from inside a plane. A brutal cold wave has brought temperatures in the US Midwest lower than those in Antarctica.



2. Trump says Pelosi 'playing games' on wall funds

US President Donald Trump says he's not waiting on Congress to move forward with building his long-promised southern border wall. Trump pointed to work that's already under way at the US-Mexico border with funding previously appropriated.



3. Young boy attacked with acid in Worcester store

Dramatic video of the moment a three-year-old boy had acid thrown over him in a busy shop has been shown in court. The youngster, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, suffered serious burns to his face and arm at the Home Bargains store.



4. Concept cars turn heads at Paris exhibition

Bugattis, Ferraris, but also Renaults and Peugeots... the Concept Car and Automobile Design Exhibition in Paris presents the automobile world's most innovative models at a show dedicated exclusively to the cars of tomorrow.



5. Clumsy burglars steal from Texas liquor store

Three clumsy burglars are wanted in the Houston area after surveillance video captured the men breaking into a Cypress liquor store and stealing several bottles of alcohol before leaving in a hurry - tripping and shattering glass in the process.